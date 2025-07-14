Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 70,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 241.60 GBp to 246.80 GBp. The shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 457,741,054, which impacts the company’s total voting rights and may influence shareholder notifications under regulatory rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home exhibits strong financial fundamentals and attractive valuation. However, the stock’s technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, offsetting some of the positive impacts from financials and corporate actions.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, providing a wide range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on retailing pet supplies and offering veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet enthusiasts across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 981,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.1B

