Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 70,000 Shares

Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) has provided an announcement.

Pets at Home Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 70,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Buy with a £248.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. While technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish momentum, the company’s solid financial health and appealing valuation metrics provide a strong foundation for potential investors.

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company’s market focus includes pet food, accessories, and veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet owners across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,042,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £966.7M

