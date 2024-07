Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 153,873 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 302.00 to 305.80 GBp per share on July 15, 2024. These shares will be subsequently cancelled, reducing the total number of voting rights to 465,863,983. The transaction details have been disclosed in compliance with market abuse regulations.

