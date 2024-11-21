PetroTal Corp. Executes Strategic Share Buyback

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback program, repurchasing 28,982 common shares, which will be canceled, thereby reducing the number of shares in circulation to 912,425,790. This move is part of PetroTal’s ongoing strategy to manage its stock and enhance shareholder value. Investors can use the updated share count for determining their holdings in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

