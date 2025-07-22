PetroTal Corp. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) is now available.

PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 20,766 common shares through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The repurchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with 914,344,757 shares in issue. This move is part of PetroTal’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

PetroTal Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on developing oil assets in Peru, with its flagship asset being the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95. PetroTal is recognized as the largest crude oil producer in Peru since early 2022 and is committed to community-sensitive energy production.

