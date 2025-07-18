PetroTal Corp. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) has shared an announcement.

PetroTal Corp. announced the repurchase of 20,894 common shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares to be canceled. This move will adjust the total voting rights to 914,386,367, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The buyback reflects PetroTal’s strategic financial management and could influence market perceptions of the company’s value.

PetroTal Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a focus on developing oil assets in Peru. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 and became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022. PetroTal is committed to community-sensitive energy production and is led by a management team with extensive experience in oil exploration and development in Peru.

