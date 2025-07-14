PetroTal Corp Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ).

PetroTal Corp announced the purchase and cancellation of 21,316 common shares as part of its share buyback program, executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. This action reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value, and leaves the company with 914,470,735 shares outstanding, impacting shareholder voting rights calculations.

More about PetroTal Corp

PetroTal Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a focus on developing oil assets in Peru. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 and became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022. PetroTal is committed to community-sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

