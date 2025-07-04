PetroTal Corp. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) has provided an update.

PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 15,000 common shares at a price of 0.69 CAD per share, which will be canceled. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health.

PetroTal Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on developing oil assets in Peru, with its flagship asset being the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95. PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022 and is committed to community-sensitive energy production.

