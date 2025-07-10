PetroTal Corp. Executes Share Buyback and Employee Share Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) has shared an update.

PetroTal Corp. announced the execution of its share buyback program, purchasing 21,358 common shares, and issued 38,825 shares to employees as part of its performance share unit plan. Following these transactions, the total voting rights in the company stand at 914,513,315 shares. These actions reflect PetroTal’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and reward its employees, potentially enhancing shareholder value and maintaining its position as a leading oil producer in Peru.

More about PetroTal Corp

PetroTal Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a focus on developing oil assets in Peru. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95, where it holds a 100% working interest and began oil production in June 2018. PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022 and is committed to community-sensitive energy production.

Find detailed analytics on TAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue