PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback program, repurchasing and canceling 31,970 common shares to adjust its capital structure. The move leaves the company with a total of 912,941,717 shares in issue, impacting shareholder voting rights. This strategic financial maneuver reflects PetroTal’s ongoing commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

