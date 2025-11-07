Petros Pharmaceuticals to be Delisted from Nasdaq

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( (PTPI) ) has issued an announcement.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective ten days after the filing of Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock, which was suspended from Nasdaq trading in May 2025, has been trading on the OTCID Basic Market since July 2025 and will continue to do so without disruption, while the company remains subject to certain reporting obligations.

Average Trading Volume: 328,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $826.3K

