Petronet LNG Releases Conference Call Recording on Financial Results

Petronet Lng Limited ( (IN:PETRONET) ) just unveiled an update.

Petronet LNG Limited announced the availability of an audio recording from its recent post-results conference call, which discussed the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to maintain transparency with stakeholders by providing insights into its financial performance.

More about Petronet Lng Limited

Petronet LNG Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the import and processing of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company manages major LNG terminals in Dahej, Gujarat, and Kochi, Kerala, positioning itself as a key player in India’s LNG supply chain.

Average Trading Volume: 274,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 417.8B INR

