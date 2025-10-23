Petrofac Faces Restructuring Challenges After TenneT Contract Termination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Petrofac ( (GB:PFC) ).

Petrofac announced that TenneT has terminated its scope of work on the 2GW programme, prompting the company to reassess its restructuring plans, which were at an advanced stage. The company is actively engaging with key creditors and stakeholders to explore alternative options while continuing to focus on client service and operational capability. The termination and restructuring challenges may impact Petrofac’s operations and market positioning, and further updates will be provided in due course.

More about Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, offering services such as designing, building, managing, and maintaining oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. The company primarily operates in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, with additional operations in India, South East Asia, and the United States. Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange, though trading is currently suspended pending the publication of its Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts.

Average Trading Volume: 31,706,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £20.59M

