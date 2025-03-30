PetroChina Releases 2024 Financial Results, Reinforces Industry Leadership

PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ) has shared an announcement.

PetroChina Company Limited has released its results announcement for the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting the company’s financial performance and operational achievements. The financial statements, audited by KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG, received unqualified opinions, indicating a strong financial position. This announcement underscores PetroChina’s continued leadership in the oil and gas industry, with implications for its market position and stakeholder interests.

PetroChina Company Limited is a leading oil and gas producer and seller in the People’s Republic of China. It is one of the largest companies in China by revenue and ranks among the largest oil companies globally. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining crude oil and petroleum products. PetroChina also engages in the production and marketing of petrochemical products, new materials, and the sale of natural gas.

