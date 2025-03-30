PetroChina Declares Final Dividend for 2024

PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ) has provided an update.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.25 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be subject to withholding tax, with specific rates applied depending on the residency and type of shareholders. The ex-dividend date is set for June 17, 2025, with payment scheduled for July 24, 2025. This announcement reflects PetroChina’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning by attracting investors interested in dividend income.

More about PetroChina Company

PetroChina Company Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas products. It is a major player in the global energy market with a focus on the Chinese market and international expansion.

YTD Price Performance: 1.17%

Average Trading Volume: 82,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $196.8B

Learn more about 0857 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue