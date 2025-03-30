PetroChina Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

The latest announcement is out from PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ).

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of each member, highlighting the leadership structure and committee memberships within the organization. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to governance and strategic oversight, which is crucial for maintaining its position in the competitive energy sector.

More about PetroChina Company

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and focuses on energy resources, contributing significantly to the national energy supply.

YTD Price Performance: 1.17%

Average Trading Volume: 82,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $196.8B

See more insights into 0857 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue