Petrobras Completes Transfer of Cherne and Bagre Fields to Perenco

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras ( (PBR) ).

On August 4, 2025, Petrobras announced the completion of the transfer of its entire stake in the Cherne and Bagre fields to Perenco Petróleo e Gás do Brasil Ltda. These fields, located in the Campos Basin, had halted production since March 2020. The transfer includes compensation adjustments and offers the potential for production resumption under Perenco, avoiding decommissioning by Petrobras. This move aligns with Petrobras’ strategic divestment plans and allows the company to reallocate resources and employees to other operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (PBR) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras stock, see the PBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PBR is a Outperform.

Petrobras shows strong profitability and attractive valuation, supported by a robust dividend yield. While technical indicators are neutral, the company is managing challenges from declining oil prices and increased debt through strategic initiatives discussed in the earnings call.

To see Spark’s full report on PBR stock, click here.

More about Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is a Brazilian petroleum corporation primarily engaged in the oil and gas industry. The company focuses on exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products, with a significant presence in Brazil and operations extending globally.

Average Trading Volume: 22,450,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $78.28B

For a thorough assessment of PBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue