Petro-Victory Energy and Azevedo & Travassos Energia Announce Merger Agreement

Petro-Victory Energy ( (TSE:VRY) ) has provided an update.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. has signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Azevedo & Travassos Energia S.A. to merge their businesses, making Petro-Victory a wholly owned subsidiary of ATE. This transaction is expected to increase shareholder value by combining ATE’s growth strategy with Petro-Victory’s diverse asset portfolio. The deal includes a capital increase by ATE, the assumption of Petro-Victory’s debt, and a gross overriding royalty for Petro-Victory’s shareholders. The transaction is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals and the completion of a definitive agreement.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is known for its diversified portfolio of production and exploration assets, which it leverages to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 6,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.47M

