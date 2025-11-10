Personalis Gains Medicare Coverage for Cancer Test

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Personalis ( (PSNL) ) has issued an update.

Personalis has announced that its NeXT Personal® test, designed for post-treatment surveillance of cancer recurrence, has received Medicare coverage for patients with stage II and III breast cancer. The coverage, effective retroactively from October 7, 2025, includes reimbursement rates for the NeXT Personal Dx Breast MRD Recurrence Monitoring Test and the NeXT Personal Single Plasma Test, potentially enhancing the company’s market position in cancer diagnostics.

Spark’s Take on PSNL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSNL is a Neutral.

Personalis is facing significant financial and valuation challenges, with declining revenue and profitability issues being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, though there is potential for a reversal. The earnings call provided some positive insights into clinical adoption and strategic partnerships, but these are overshadowed by financial headwinds.

More about Personalis

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $615.4M

