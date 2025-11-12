PERSOL HOLDINGS Reports Solid Growth in Latest Earnings

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO ( (TEMPF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PERSOL HOLDINGS CO presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a prominent player in the human resources sector, providing a wide range of HR-related services such as temporary staffing and placement services primarily in Japan, with operations extending into the Asia-Pacific region. The company is known for its strategic focus on Staffing, Career, BPO, and Technology business units.

PERSOL HOLDINGS recently released its earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a solid performance with a revenue increase of 4.9% year-on-year, reaching 752,741 million yen. The company’s operating profit also saw a significant rise of 14.0%, amounting to 36,603 million yen, reflecting the company’s robust operational strategies and market demand.

Key financial highlights from the report include a profit before tax of 35,974 million yen, up 12.4% from the previous year, and a profit attributable to owners of the parent at 23,976 million yen, marking a 12.1% increase. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at 44,347 million yen, a 3.7% rise year-on-year. The Staffing SBU, a major revenue contributor, reported a revenue increase of 3.7%, while the BPO SBU experienced a remarkable 27.8% growth in revenue, driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

The company’s financial position remains strong, with total assets increasing to 562,602 million yen as of September 30, 2025. PERSOL HOLDINGS continues to focus on strategic growth areas, including technology-driven HR services, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of Gojob SAS, an AI-driven staffing platform, aimed at enhancing its digital capabilities and expanding its market presence.

Looking ahead, PERSOL HOLDINGS maintains a positive outlook, with a projected revenue growth of 6.1% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company remains committed to its mid-term management plan, focusing on leveraging technology and expanding its global footprint to drive sustainable growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue