PERSOL HOLDINGS Reports Revenue and Profit Growth for H1 2025

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO ( (JP:2181) ) has provided an announcement.

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a 4.9% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2025, reaching 752,741 million yen. The company’s operating profit rose by 14% to 36,603 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 12.1% to 23,976 million yen. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2181) stock is a Hold with a Yen278.00 price target.

More about PERSOL HOLDINGS CO

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the staffing and human resources industry. It provides a range of services including temporary staffing, recruitment, and outsourcing solutions, focusing on enhancing workforce management and productivity for businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 7,028,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen585.8B

