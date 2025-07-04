Perseus Mining Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Perseus Mining ( (AU:PRU) ) has issued an update.

Perseus Mining Limited announced the cessation of 615,183 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s operational and financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PRU) stock is a Buy with a A$3.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Perseus Mining stock, see the AU:PRU Stock Forecast page.

More about Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code PRU.

Average Trading Volume: 6,195,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B

For detailed information about PRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue