Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Servcorp Limited

Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ) has shared an update.

Perpetual Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in Servcorp Limited, reducing its voting power from 7.926% to 6.923%. This change reflects a decrease in the number of shares held by Perpetual Limited, which may impact its influence over company decisions and its strategic positioning within the industry.

