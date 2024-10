IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited, along with its related bodies corporate, has ceased to be a substantial holder in IPH Limited as of October 4, 2024. The notification marks a change in their voting interests, with further details provided in Annexure A. The associated addresses of the entities involved, including Perpetual Limited and IPH Limited, are primarily located in Sydney, NSW.

