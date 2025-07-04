Perpetual Limited Acquires Substantial Stake in Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reliance Worldwide Corp. ( (AU:RWC) ) has shared an announcement.

Perpetual Limited and its related bodies corporate have become a substantial holder in Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, acquiring a 5.035% voting power with 38,946,857 ordinary shares. This acquisition signifies a strategic investment by Perpetual Limited, potentially impacting RWC’s shareholder dynamics and indicating confidence in the company’s market position and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RWC) stock is a Hold with a A$4.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reliance Worldwide Corp. stock, see the AU:RWC Stock Forecast page.

More about Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (RWC) operates in the plumbing and water management industry, providing innovative water control systems and plumbing solutions. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,532,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.15B

