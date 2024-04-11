Perpetual Equity Outperforms Index in March Report

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited has reported its Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report for March 2024, highlighting a post-tax NTA of $1.281 per share and a pre-tax NTA of $1.327. The company’s investment portfolio showcased a 3.8% monthly return, outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 Acc Index by 0.5%. Investors can anticipate a 6.7% annual dividend yield, which grosses up to 9.6% considering franking credits.

