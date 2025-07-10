Perpetual Equity Investment Reveals NTA Backing for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has shared an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 9, 2025, with figures standing at $1.290 before tax and $1.248 after tax. These figures, although unaudited and approximate, reflect the provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio. This announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and investment performance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It offers investment opportunities through its portfolio, aiming to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and income. The company is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 283,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

