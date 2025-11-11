Perpetual Equity Investment Reports NTA Backing Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has issued an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of November 10, 2025, with figures reported before and after tax. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health, reflecting the provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in its investment portfolio.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of assets. The company provides investment management services and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PIC.

Average Trading Volume: 318,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

