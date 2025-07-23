Perpetual Equity Investment Reports NTA Backing for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) is now available.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 22, 2025, with a before-tax NTA of $1.306 and an after-tax NTA of $1.268. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which can influence investor confidence and market positioning.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment opportunities through its equity investment portfolio, targeting both individual and institutional investors.

