Perpetual Equity Investment Company Reports NTA Backing Update

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has issued an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 3, 2025, with a pre-tax NTA of $1.296 and a post-tax NTA of $1.256. This update provides shareholders with a snapshot of the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which can influence investor decisions and reflect the company’s market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It offers investment products and services, managing a portfolio to achieve capital growth and income for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 301,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

