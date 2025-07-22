Perpetual Equity Investment Company Reports NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has issued an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 21, 2025, with a before-tax value of $1.300 and an after-tax value of $1.258. This announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, although the figures are unaudited and approximate.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. It is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited and is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 282,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about PIC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue