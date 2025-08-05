Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Reports NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has shared an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of August 1, 2025, with a pre-tax NTA of $1.294 and a post-tax NTA of $1.256. These figures, which are unaudited and approximate, reflect provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio, indicating the company’s current financial standing and potential impact on shareholder value.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the investment management industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of investments to provide returns for its shareholders. The company is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited and is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 273,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about PIC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue