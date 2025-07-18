Perpetual Equity Investment Announces NTA Backing for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has shared an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 17, 2025, with a before-tax NTA of $1.305 and an after-tax NTA of $1.266. These figures, although unaudited and approximate, provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial standing and potential implications for future investment decisions.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing investment portfolios. Its primary service is providing investment management through its subsidiary, Perpetual Investment Management Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 284,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

