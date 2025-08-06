Perpetual Equity Investment Announces NTA Backing for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has shared an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of August 5, 2025. The NTA before tax was $1.310, and after tax, it was $1.274. These figures are unaudited and approximate, reflecting provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial standing, which may influence investment decisions.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited and is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 273,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

