Perpetual Equity Investment Announces NTA Backing for August 2025

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of August 4, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $1.295 and a post-tax value of $1.260. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which are crucial for assessing investment potential and market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment opportunities through its equity investment portfolio, targeting both individual and institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 273,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

