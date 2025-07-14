Perpetual Equity Investment Announces NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) is now available.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 11, 2025, with figures reported at $1.293 before tax and $1.253 after tax. These figures reflect the company’s financial position and provide insights into its investment portfolio’s performance, impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company provides investment opportunities through its portfolio, aiming to deliver returns to its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 7.86%

Average Trading Volume: 282,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

