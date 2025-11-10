Perpetual Equity Announces November 2025 NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has provided an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of November 7, 2025, with figures reported before and after tax. This announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health, with NTA before tax at $1.248 and after tax at $1.224, reflecting the provisions for deferred tax on unrealised gains and losses in the investment portfolio.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides investment opportunities through its portfolio, managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PIC.

YTD Price Performance: 9.64%

Average Trading Volume: 318,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

