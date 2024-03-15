Perk Labs Inc. Delays Financial Reporting

Perk Labs Inc. (TSE:PERK) has released an update.

Perk Labs Inc. has announced a delay in submitting its annual financial statements due to audit complexities following a merger and auditor change, and has applied for a Management Cease Trade Order, affecting only the company’s executives. To ensure regulatory compliance, they will issue bi-weekly updates and have extended their private placement to raise up to $1 million, with $700,000 already secured. The private placement includes Units and Convertible Debentures, with closing expected by March 29, 2024.

