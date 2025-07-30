Performance Shipping Inc. Secures Refinancing with Alpha Bank

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Performance Shipping ( (PSHG) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Performance Shipping Inc. announced the signing of a refinancing agreement with Alpha Bank S.A. This agreement refinances the company’s existing loan facility of $29,750,000, secured by the M/T P. Long Beach and the M/T P. Aliki, with a new facility bearing interest at SOFR plus 1.90% per annum. The loan will be repayable in 20 quarterly installments, with a balloon payment due in mid-2030. This refinancing is expected to impact the company’s financial stability and operational flexibility positively.

Spark’s Take on PSHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSHG is a Outperform.

Performance Shipping has a strong financial foundation with excellent profitability and balance sheet metrics. Despite declining revenue and missing cash flow data, the stock benefits from a positive technical outlook and an attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio, suggesting room for appreciation. However, the lack of additional insights from earnings calls and corporate events limits a comprehensive assessment.

More about Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels. The company operates its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements, and on time charters.

Average Trading Volume: 115,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.59M

