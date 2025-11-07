Performance Shipping Inc. Secures Lucrative Charter Contracts in November 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Performance Shipping ( (PSHG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Performance Shipping Inc. announced two significant time charter contracts in early November 2025. On November 4, the company secured a two-year time charter contract for its M/T P. Long Beach tanker with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, at a rate of $30,500 per day. This contract is expected to enhance the company’s revenue backlog by approximately $21.35 million. Additionally, on November 6, Performance Shipping secured three-year time charter contracts with Repsol for two newly acquired Suezmax tankers at a rate of $36,500 per day each. These contracts reflect favorable market dynamics and are expected to optimize the company’s fleet deployment strategy, increasing its total secured revenue backlog to approximately $257 million and improving its fixed charter coverage for the upcoming years.

The most recent analyst rating on (PSHG) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Performance Shipping stock, see the PSHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PSHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSHG is a Outperform.

Performance Shipping’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust profitability and balance sheet are offset by revenue decline and unclear cash flow data, which slightly dampen the score.

To see Spark’s full report on PSHG stock, click here.

More about Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels. The company operates its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements, and on time charters.

Average Trading Volume: 121,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $25.86M

For an in-depth examination of PSHG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue