Perfect Moment Ltd. Completes Stock Over-Allotment

Perfect Moment Ltd. ( (PMNT) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, Perfect Moment Ltd. completed a partial over-allotment of its common stock, issuing an additional 313,128 shares and generating net proceeds of approximately $87,363. These funds are intended for general corporate purposes and working capital, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and operational capacity.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PMNT is a Neutral.

Perfect Moment Ltd. faces significant financial and technical challenges, with poor profitability and weak technical indicators weighing heavily. Despite positive corporate events, these are overshadowed by the broader financial instability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,594,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

