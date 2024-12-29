Perennial Value Management Boosts Stake in Emperor Energy

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited has increased its voting power in Emperor Energy Ltd to 9.26%, following a series of share purchases conducted through HSBC. This strategic move underscores Perennial’s growing interest in Emperor Energy, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

