Peoples Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Income Drop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Peoples Bancorp ( (PEBO) ).

On July 22, 2025, Peoples Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, declared on July 21, 2025. The company reported a net income of $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2024. Despite the decline in net income, Peoples experienced strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin. However, the provision for credit losses increased significantly, impacting earnings per share. The company’s balance sheet showed an increase in loan balances but a decrease in deposit balances.

The most recent analyst rating on (PEBO) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peoples Bancorp stock, see the PEBO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PEBO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PEBO is a Outperform.

Peoples Bancorp’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by robust margins and a compelling dividend yield. The earnings call reflects balanced sentiment, with growth in loans and deposits offset by concerns over net interest income declines. Technical analysis indicates limited momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on PEBO stock, click here.

More about Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking products and services. The company focuses on providing commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, and leasing services through its North Star Leasing division.

Average Trading Volume: 148,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

For a thorough assessment of PEBO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue