Pentanet Reports Positive EBITDA and Launches New Brand Initiative

Pentanet Ltd reported a positive EBITDA for the fourth consecutive quarter, with consolidated revenue rising by 1% quarter-on-quarter and 9% year-on-year to $5.9 million. The company is embarking on a strategic brand reinvestment initiative to drive growth, launching a new creative platform to enhance market visibility and subscriber acquisition. The telecommunications segment saw growth in off-net and 5G subscribers, supported by NBN’s Speed Boost program, while churn rates increased slightly. Pentanet is preparing for a large-scale brand campaign in Q2 to reinforce its market position.

Pentanet Ltd is a telecommunications company based in Perth, Australia, primarily offering internet services including 5G and NBN connections. The company focuses on delivering reliable internet with local support, aiming to strengthen its position as a leading ISP in Perth.

