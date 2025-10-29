Pentanet Ltd Reports Positive Cash Flow Amid Strategic 5G Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pentanet Ltd ( (AU:5GG) ) has provided an announcement.

Pentanet Ltd’s quarterly cash flow report reveals a positive net cash flow from operating activities amounting to $594,000, indicating healthy customer receipts despite significant expenditures on staff and corporate costs. The company also reported a net cash inflow of $1,727,000 from financing activities, primarily through borrowings, which offsets the cash outflow from investing activities, including a substantial payment for 5G Spectrum licensing, highlighting its strategic focus on expanding its network capabilities.

More about Pentanet Ltd

Pentanet Ltd operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing internet services and related technologies. The company is known for its high-speed internet offerings and its investment in advanced network infrastructure, including the acquisition of a 15-year license for high band 5G Spectrum.

Average Trading Volume: 643,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.83M

