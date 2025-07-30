Penske Automotive Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Penske Automotive Group reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 3% increase in record gross profit to $1.3 billion and a 4% rise in earnings before taxes to $337 million. Despite flat revenue at $7.7 billion, the company saw a 4% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, driven by improved gross margins and a strong performance in the retail automotive service and parts sector. The company also repurchased 885,000 shares year-to-date and completed the acquisition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy, reflecting its strategic focus on premium brand mix and geographic diversification.

The most recent analyst rating on (PAG) stock is a Buy with a $195.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Penske Automotive Group stock, see the PAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAG is a Outperform.

Penske Automotive Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s profitability and effective cash flow management contribute significantly to its stability. Despite technical analysis showing potential bearish momentum, strategic corporate events and a positive earnings call sentiment offer a balanced outlook.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world’s premier automotive and commercial truck retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 239,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.27B

