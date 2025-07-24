Pennon Group plc Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pennon Group plc ( (GB:PNN) ).

Pennon Group plc announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting on July 24, 2025, were passed by shareholders. The resolutions included approving the annual report, declaring a final dividend, electing and re-electing directors, appointing auditors, and authorizing various corporate actions. The successful passing of these resolutions supports the company’s governance and operational strategies, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PNN) stock is a Buy with a £7.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pennon Group plc stock, see the GB:PNN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PNN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is mainly influenced by financial performance challenges, including declining profitability and increased leverage. Technical analysis and valuation further weigh down the score due to bearish signals and a negative P/E ratio. However, the earnings call and recent corporate events provide some optimism, with strategic investments and executive actions potentially setting the stage for future growth.

More about Pennon Group plc

Pennon Group plc operates in the utilities sector, primarily focusing on water and wastewater services. The company is a significant player in the UK market, providing essential services to millions of customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,194,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.51B

