Pengo Holdings Faces Legal Proceedings Over Bond Subscription

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1865) ) has issued an announcement.

Pengo Holdings Group Limited has announced a business update concerning the issuance of bonds. The company has issued bonds with a principal amount of HK$40,000,000 at an interest rate of 3% per annum, maturing in March 2026. However, the subscription has only been partially completed, with proceeds of HK$19,503,145 received. Legal proceedings have been initiated in the High Court of Hong Kong regarding the outstanding amount and certain terms of the subscription agreement, and the company is consulting legal advisers on the matter.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1865) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Trendzon Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,698,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$213.7M



