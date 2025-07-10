Pengo Holdings Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with Strategic Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Trendzon Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1865) ) is now available.

Pengo Holdings Group Limited announced a discloseable transaction involving the subscription of registered capital in a target company, which is central to its renewable energy strategy. The reorganization of the target group focuses on the pumped storage power station project, excluding four dormant entities that are not material to the company’s core objectives. This strategic move is expected to enhance Pengo Holdings’ position in the renewable energy sector by concentrating on its core business lines.

More about Trendzon Holdings Group Limited

Pengo Holdings Group Limited, formerly known as Trendzon Holdings Group Limited, operates in the renewable energy sector. The company’s primary focus is on developing pumped storage power stations, and it is strategically interested in projects that involve state-owned industrial lands for such developments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,116,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$202.6M

