Pengana Capital Updates Stake in Oncosil Medical

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of voting shares in Oncosil Medical Ltd. as of November 1, 2024. This update reflects changes in the voting power and relevant interests, highlighting shifts in the company’s shareholder landscape. Investors should take note of these developments as they could impact Oncosil’s future strategies and market performance.

